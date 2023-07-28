Southern Maine Agency on Aging is thrilled to announce that its One SMAA Team Program received a 2023 Aging Achievement Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. The One SMAA Team Program, which is the agency’s solution to creating a client-centered culture that best serves the community, was among local aging programs to receive honors during USAging’s 48th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 16-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards, supported by Caregiving.com and Cumulus, recognizes USAging’s Area Agency on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Program members that have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers as they live in their homes and communities.

“The Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards are a timely reminder of the evolving role USAging members play in the planning, development, coordination and delivery of aging and other home and community-based services in nearly every community in the United States,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “The AAAs and Title VI programs we honor today have set a standard for innovation and creativity in helping vulnerable older adults live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities,” Markwood added. “USAging is inspired by the example they have set for others in the Aging Network.”

SMAA created the One SMAA Team Program to establish a more inclusive workplace with data-driven programs; develop tools and strategic dashboards to regularly assess programs and other metrics; better reach underserved populations; and improve financial performance. The team of 14 staff members collaborates regularly on these efforts. This approach elevates current programming and creates new program ideas. One SMAA meets monthly and holds quarterly workshops on agency-wide topics.

“We’re so honored to be recognized with this award,” said Megan Walton, CEO of the Southern Maine Agency on Aging. “We’re proud of the work we do to ensure our clients are getting what they need to live their healthiest and most fulfilled lives, and the One SMAA Team helps make that possible.”

The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including Advocacy, Agency Operations, Caregiving, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Economic Security, Elder Abuse Prevention, Health-LTSS Integration, Healthy Aging, Home and Community-Based Services, Housing and Homelessness, Information and Referral/Assistance, Intergenerational Programs, Nutrition, Public Health and Vaccinations, Social Engagement, Technology, Transportation and Mobility, and Workforce Development and Volunteerism.

All winners are highlighted in the USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards Showcase.



Since 1973, the Southern Maine Agency on Aging has been the focal point for resources and information on aging in York and Cumberland counties. The Agency supports people ages 60 and older, disabled adults, and family caregivers by guiding them to services that will empower them to live to their fullest potential. For 50 years, the Agency has been advocating for older Mainers and acting as a one-stop provider of many well-known programs, such as Meals on Wheels, Medicare counseling, and Family Caregiver Support. For more information, visit http://www.smaaa.org.



USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging is dedicated to supporting the success of our members through advancing public policy, sparking innovation, strengthening the capacity of our members, raising their visibility and working to drive excellence in the fields of aging and home and community-based services. For more information about USAging, AAAs or Title VI programs, visit http://www.usaging.org.