For the fourth year in a row, UScellular received a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and is recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Now in its ninth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

“We are honored by this recognition, while recognizing that our journey towards workplace inclusivity is ongoing,” said Kevin Lowell, executive vice president, chief people officer and head of communications at UScellular. “We are committed to creating and fostering an environment where everyone feels included and valued.”

The 2023 DEI measured culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity.

“Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we’re thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’ for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN.



UScellular is committed to creating an inclusive workplace for individuals with disabilities. Its CapAble Associate Network is focused on providing educational and developmental resources and increasing the awareness of matters that affect people with disabilities. Additionally, UScellular Chief Executive Officer Laurent “LT” Therivel signed the Diversity Equality Index CEO Letter in 2020 to bring awareness to hiring inclusively, contracting with disability-owned business enterprises, and creating accessible tools and technology for all.

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet.



The Disability Equality Index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: http://www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: http://www.aapd.com.



Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.