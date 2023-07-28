PORTLAND, Maine — A new tavern is set to open in the former Bull Feeney’s location in the Old Port.

Henry’s Public House on Fore Street will open fully on Monday.

According to Portland Old Port, Henry’s Public House will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., staying open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Each room inside Henry’s Public House will be a different theme. The name is a tribute to poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Bull Feeney’s, which opened in 2001 and became a community staple for more than 20 years, was named after famed Hollywood director — and Portland native — John Ford.

Named John Feeney at birth, Ford later changed his moniker when arriving in California. While at Portland High School, he was an outstanding ​​fullback and defensive tackle on a state championship football team. His on-field performance earned him the nickname “Bull” Feeney.

The beloved pub opened its doors for the last time in March.

BDN writer Leela Stockley contributed to this story.