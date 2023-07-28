The Maine man charged in a quadruple murder in Bowdoin is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday.

Joseph Eaton has been charged with killing his parents, David and Cynthia Eaton, and two family friends, Robert and Patti Eger, at the Eger’s home in Bowdoin in April.

He’s also been charged with opening fire at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth after the murders. Three people were hit by the gunfire and one went to hospital in critical condition but survived.

He faces a slew of charges, including four counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Eaton also faces aggravated cruelty to animals, accused of killing Max, the Eger family’s goldendoodle.

Eaton had reportedly been released from prison just days before the shootings after completing a sentence in Maine for a probation violation following a sentence in Florida for aggravated assault, the latest in a long criminal history in Maine, Kansas, and Florida.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Sagadahoc County Court at 1 p.m. Friday.