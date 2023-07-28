Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 80s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

If Biden travels by motorcade, it’s likely he’ll pass through Brunswick, Topsham, Lisbon, Lisbon Falls, Auburn and possibly Lewiston.

“This year, Mainers are facing price-gouging and immoral disconnection notices from multinational utility companies,” said Sanders, who was the Democratic presidential runner-up in both 2016 and 2020.

But there’s no concrete plan on where asylum seekers will move once the Portland Expo closes its temporary shelter in August.

The rustic island cottage for sale in Canton is one large room that includes bunk beds, a queen-sized mattress and a kitchen.

Two years before being accused of shooting a co-worker in the head, Dimitry Dubrovsky was charged with shooting at another car on the highway.

Melissa Moran worked for WVII/WFVX in Bangor and managed the company’s accounts during the two-year period the money was taken.

Chlorpyrifos, a pesticide used on farms for decades, was banned by Maine and then the nation in 2021 because of health concerns.

John Holdsworth has been charged with manslaughter after Amber Ray Robbins was found dead by the side of Route 102 on the morning of June 11.

For most Mainers, a love of wildlife is in our blood.

Down East fishways project could get nearly $8M from Congress

Texas fugitive wanted for murder and kidnapping arrested in Bangor

This is what Maine’s referendum ballot will look like in November

Details of Maine prison official’s arrest sealed from public

Living off the grid isn’t just walking into the woods

A new downtown Bangor shop is reviving old-school skills

Bangor’s Dakin Pool will offer free admission next week

Swords, boas and animal skulls grace new Houlton blade shop

UMaine women’s basketball faces a challenging non-conference schedule

Puthiery Va named Maine CDC director

Orland’s only stand-alone bar is reopening

Police chief cleared for using deadly force in 2021 shooting

Search continues for 18-year-old lobsterman missing since Friday

New Jersey couple want to keep Mainers off section of Popham Beach