What we know about Joe Biden’s Friday visit to Maine
If Biden travels by motorcade, it’s likely he’ll pass through Brunswick, Topsham, Lisbon, Lisbon Falls, Auburn and possibly Lewiston.
Bernie Sanders endorses bid to put Maine’s electric system under elected board
“This year, Mainers are facing price-gouging and immoral disconnection notices from multinational utility companies,” said Sanders, who was the Democratic presidential runner-up in both 2016 and 2020.
It’s unlikely the plan to house asylum seekers in Unity will happen
But there’s no concrete plan on where asylum seekers will move once the Portland Expo closes its temporary shelter in August.
You can buy a Maine island with a lighthouse for $400K
The rustic island cottage for sale in Canton is one large room that includes bunk beds, a queen-sized mattress and a kitchen.
Bar Harbor fisherman accused of attempted murder has prior shooting charge
Two years before being accused of shooting a co-worker in the head, Dimitry Dubrovsky was charged with shooting at another car on the highway.
Maine TV station employee accused of stealing $224K to pay for online Bingo, plane tickets
Melissa Moran worked for WVII/WFVX in Bangor and managed the company’s accounts during the two-year period the money was taken.
Aroostook farmer says tainted broccoli could hurt whole industry
Chlorpyrifos, a pesticide used on farms for decades, was banned by Maine and then the nation in 2021 because of health concerns.
Hancock man arrested in fatal hit-and-run on MDI
John Holdsworth has been charged with manslaughter after Amber Ray Robbins was found dead by the side of Route 102 on the morning of June 11.
What sparks a new birders interest is as varied as the birds here in Maine
For most Mainers, a love of wildlife is in our blood.
In other Maine news …
Down East fishways project could get nearly $8M from Congress
Texas fugitive wanted for murder and kidnapping arrested in Bangor
This is what Maine’s referendum ballot will look like in November
Details of Maine prison official’s arrest sealed from public
Living off the grid isn’t just walking into the woods
A new downtown Bangor shop is reviving old-school skills
Bangor’s Dakin Pool will offer free admission next week
Swords, boas and animal skulls grace new Houlton blade shop
UMaine women’s basketball faces a challenging non-conference schedule
Puthiery Va named Maine CDC director
Orland’s only stand-alone bar is reopening
Police chief cleared for using deadly force in 2021 shooting
Search continues for 18-year-old lobsterman missing since Friday
New Jersey couple want to keep Mainers off section of Popham Beach