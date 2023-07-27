The search for an 18-year-old lobsterman missing off the Down East coast has entered its seventh day.

The Maine Marine Patrol has focused its efforts around Petit Manan Island, where Tylar Michaud’s empty boat, Top Gun, was found last Friday evening.

Michaud of Steuben was reported missing Friday after he failed to return from a day of hauling and setting lobster traps. Those who saw the boat and have years of experience working on the water say evidence on board points to Michaud having been dragged overboard with his gear.

Rescuers searched for Michaud throughout the night last Friday. That search was hampered Saturday by fog, and on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for Michaud “pending further developments.”

Despite the Coast Guard suspending its efforts, the Maine Marine Patrol, other state agencies and fishermen have not given up the search for Michaud.

Since Friday evening, searchers have not turned up any trace of Michaud.

Thursday’s search involved marine patrol and state police divers, Maine Warden Service and marine patrol boats and airplanes, and additional air support from the Maine Army and Air National Guard. The search continues to center around Petit Manan Island.

Michaud graduated from Sumner Memorial High School in June and was set to start taking classes at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine this fall.