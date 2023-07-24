Tylar Michaud holding a lobster in an undated photo. Michaud, 18, was was last seen Friday morning heading out for the day to haul and set traps near Petit Manan Point. On Sunday the U.S. Coast Guard ended its participation in the search. Credit: Courtesy of Mack Kelley Credit: Courtesy of Mack Kelley

There has been a large-scale community effort to find the 18-year-old Steuben lobsterman who went missing on Friday. But as the search nears the end of the fourth day, searchers have found no sign of him.

Tylar Michaud was last seen Friday morning heading out of the harbor to haul his traps. His boat, Top Gun, was found empty Friday evening near Petit Manan Point with evidence that he may have been dragged overboard with his gear. His family reported him missing at 5 p.m. Friday when he failed to return home.

Ron Michaud, Tylar Michaud’s father, said the support from the community while looking for his son has been overwhelming. He said Tylar Michaud spent most of his time in the fishing community, so many who know him have been searching.

“His family and the fishing community taught him how to fish,” Ron Michaud said. “He would go out with all the fishermen. They would have him be a sternman, and he would pick their brain and try to learn as much as he could about lobster fishing.”

In addition to the lobstering community and other private pilots, the Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine Air National Guard and the Forest Service have all been helping with the search effort for Tylar Michaud, said Jeff Nichols, the communications director for the Maine Marine Patrol. The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting in the search, but called it off Sunday.

Ron Michaud, who works for the Maine Air National Guard, said his commanders have also worked with him to help in the search.

As of midday Monday, there have been no additional signs of the missing lobsterman, Sgt. Sean Dow of the Maine Marine Patrol said.

Ron Michaud, his family and friends have been walking the shoreline looking for Tylar Michaud, he said. One of the missing teen’s friends told Ron Michaud where to walk the shores, and they recruited the help of the Maine Marine Patrol to look in that area, Ron Michaud said.

The Maine Marine Patrol sent out a dive team on Monday searching with SONAR near Petit Manan Point, Dow said.

Ron Michaud said he wants people to know that he and the rest of Tylar Michaud’s family appreciate the help from the community and hope people will keep searching.

“Go out there and keep looking,” Ron Michaud said.

