The search continues for a missing 18-year-old lobsterman off the Down East coast,

The Maine Marine Patrol will focus its search for Tylar Michaud of Steuben in the waters near Petit Manan Point, where his empty boat, Top Gun, was found Friday evening, according to the agency.

Michaud was reported missing Friday after he failed to return from a day of hauling and setting lobster traps. Those who saw the boat and have years of experience working on the water say evidence on board points to Michaud having been dragged overboard with his gear.

Rescuers searched for Michaud throughout the night Friday. That search was hampered Saturday by fog, and on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for Michaud “pending further developments.”

Michaud graduated from Sumner Memorial High School in June and was set to start taking classes at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine this fall.

In addition to the marine patrol, the Maine State Police, Maine Army National Guard, Maine Air National Guard and Maine Forest Service are assisting with the search for Michaud.