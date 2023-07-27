A Hancock man has been arrested in connection with a June hit-and-run collision in Southwest Harbor that left an MDI woman dead last month by the side of the road.

John Holdsworth, 31, is facing a charge of manslaughter in the death of Amber Ray Robbins, whose body was found by the side of Route 102 on the morning of June 11, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety.

Robbins, 35, of Tremont, had been walking along the road near Smuggler’s Den campground when she was struck and killed sometime late on June 10 or the morning of June 11. A graduate of Searsport High School, Robbins was a “fun, spirited soul” who loved Halloween and had two daughters aged 11 and 12, according to her family.

State police obtained an arrested warrant for Holdsworth on Wednesday, and arrested him Thursday morning, Moss said. Information about how police identified Holdsworth as the alleged driver in the fatal collision was not immediately available Thursday.

Holdsworth is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, Moss said.