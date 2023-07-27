A 36-year-old Texas man who is wanted for murder and kidnapping charges was arrested in Bangor.

Three arrest warrants for first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon had been issued for Christopher Ratcliff, of Gilmer, Texas, out of Harrison County, Texas, according to Ryan Guay, a spokesperson for the Maine district of the U.S. Marshals.

An investigation and collaboration between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Maine Violent Offender Task Force led officials to identify Ratcliff while he was a passenger in a vehicle in Bangor. He was arrested and has been charged as a fugitive of justice.

He will be arraigned in Maine before being extradited to face charges in Texas. Further information was not immediately available.