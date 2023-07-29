Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

OK, I admit it. I love my car. It’s an electric vehicle (EV) and it goes about 300 miles on a charge. This means I can charge the car in my driveway in Northport and drive round trip without even recharging to places like Kennebunk, Rangeley, Millinocket, or the Cutler Coast. I just plug the car in at home overnight as needed, just like my cellphone. I never have to go to a gas station.

It’s great to see more electric cars and charging stations every time I’m out and about. I look forward to the day that there are many models available to meet every driver’s needs so we can all cut down on pollution from driving — driving is Maine’s largest air pollution source.

That’s why I’m excited that Maine is considering adopting a clean car standard that is already in effect in some other states. It will make more EVs more available to more Mainers. I’m grateful that the Natural Resources Council of Maine (where I previously led communications) has petitioned the Department of Environmental Protection to adopt this “Advanced Clean Cars II” standard, and hope you’ll join me in supporting it for Maine.

It is exciting to see this EV transition happening before our eyes. Once you get behind the wheel of an EV, I bet you’ll love the experience. My friends and family are now on the lookout for an EV for their next car, and I hope you are too.

Judy Berk

Northport