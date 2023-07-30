FARMINGTON — The UMF Art Gallery on the University of Maine at Farmington campus announces a call for artists for the 2024 “Abandoned Industry” exhibition, showcasing art in any medium by artists based in northern New England.

Maine is marked physically and poetically by its working past. This exhibition will explore evidence of industry in any of its definitions to question how visual culture and social texture change as the nature of work itself changes.

Artists are invited to submit or propose work by Oct. 30 to Sarah Maline at maline@maine.edu or share work with her on Google Drive. Please include your last name and “Abandoned Industry submission” in the title of your email or folder. Please email or call with questions: 207-778-1062. Website: artgalleryumf.org

The Abandoned Industry Exhibition will be on display from March 14 to April 28, 2024.

The UMF Art Gallery is dedicated to bringing contemporary art to the campus and regional communities. The gallery is located at 246 Main Street, behind the Admissions Office. Gallery hours are Tuesdays to Sundays 12-4 p.m., and by appointment. Please contact Sarah at maline@maine.edu or 207-778-1062 for more information or to make an appointment.