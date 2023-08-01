MILBRIDGE — Women for Healthy Rural Living has received a $10,000 grant from the Washington County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation for general operating support. “This grant will help so many in our local community through our Incredible Edible Milbridge gardens, Milbridge Commons Wellness Park, and Outdoor Women Lead (OWL)” said WHRL Executive Director Christine Kuhni. “With inflation still impacting so many, these funds will go a long way in easing the burden many of our neighbors face today.”

Women for Healthy Rural Living was founded in 2004 with a mission to advance and promote the health and wellbeing of the woman, her family, and her community. For more information, visit whrl.org or contact Kuhni at chris@whrl.org.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.