Nearly 2,000 customers were without power Tuesday afternoon when equipment failed during an upgrade of the system at the Rockland substation.

As of 3:18 p.m, 1,842 customers were without power in Rockland, according to Central Maine Power. There are 4,791 customers in the midcoast city.

The outage happened while CMP was moving power off of the permanent substation and onto a temporary substation as part of a system upgrade on Tuesday, said Jon Breed, director of communications for CMP. During this power transfer, some equipment failed. Breed did not say what exactly the equipment failure was.

The temporary substation is intended to provide power while CMP works on upgrading the permanent substation, Breed said.

Breed said CMP is currently working to get power back online.

Power is expected to be restored by 4:45 p.m., according to CMP’s restoration estimate.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.