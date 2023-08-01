Former University of Maine All-American goalie Jeremy Swayman received a hefty pay raise after having an arbitration hearing with the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

He earned a one-year, $3.475 million contract in arbitration after completing his three-year rookie contract with the Bruins, which paid him $1,050,000 per season.

The Bruins offered Swayman a $2 million per year contract and Swayman requested $4.8 million, according to reports.

The 24-year-old Swayman teamed up with Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to share the William M. Jennings Trophy given to the goalkeeper/goalkeepers who played a minimum of 25 games and had the league’s lowest goals against. They allowed just 177 goals.

Ullmark has two years left on his contract that pays him $5 million per season.

The 24-year-old Swayman was 24-6-4 this past season with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He had four shutouts.

He appeared in two Stanley Cup playoff games and was 0-1 with a 3.34 GAA and an .875 save percentage.

He started Game Seven of the Bruins’ first round series against Florida and lost 4-3 in overtime.

Ullmark was 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage during the regular season and was 3-3, 3.34, .896 in the playoffs.

Swayman, an Anchorage, Alaska, native, has now played in 88 career games for the Bruins and has a 54-23-7 record to go with a 2.24 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He has nine career shutouts.

In his third and final season at UMaine in 2019-20, Swayman posted an 18-11-5 record, a 2.07 GAA and a .939 save percentage.

He was chosen the recipient of the Mike Richter Award that goes to the nation’s top Division I goalie and he was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award that goes to the best player in Division I.

He was the Hockey East Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year and a first team East All-American.

Swayman, a fourth-round draft choice of the Bruins (111th overall) in 2017, played in 100 games at UMaine and was 47-34-18 with a 2.51 GAA and a .927 save percentage.

