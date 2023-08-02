Machias Savings Bank is pleased to announce that Chris Fitzpatrick has joined its Board of Directors. Fitzpatrick, currently an EVP, Business Banking, will retire at the end of 2023 after working at the Bank for 22 years.

“Chris has a great understanding of and has helped shape the key cultural elements that drive our performance,” said Larry Barker, president & CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “We are thrilled to preserve his knowledge and extend his legacy by welcoming him to our Board of Directors.”

Fitzpatrick joined Machias Savings Bank in 2001 and served as chief lending officer for eight years before the Bank welcomed Jay Hood to that role at the end of 2022 in preparation for Fitzpatrick’s retirement later this year. Prior to joining MSB, Fitzpatrick worked at KeyBank for 18 years.