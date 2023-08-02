The Maine Community Foundation awarded $284,500 to adult learners pursuing certificates or degree programs for the upcoming fall semester.

A total of $57,250 was awarded to first-time applicants and $227,250 in renewal awards was granted to students continuing their certificate or degree programs.

MaineCF’s adult learner scholarship is for Maine’s nontraditional students who want to change their life for the better through education and training. The scholarship supports a range of training, including attending two- and four-year colleges and universities, completing a certificate and other non-degree programs, or attempting a self-directed learning experience with a clear goal.

Adult learner scholarships are awarded prior to each semester of study. This award is renewable, and applicants must apply for renewal for each semester of attendance. The next deadline is Nov. 15. Award amount depends on individual need, but most will be between $1,500 to $2,500.

For more information, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.



The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.