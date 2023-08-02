The family of Tylar Michaud, the 18-year-old lobsterman who was lost at sea on July 21, is planning to hold a public celebration of his life.

The event will be held at noon on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus in Sullivan, where Michaud graduated from high school this past June, according to his obituary. Michaud was planning to attend Maine Maritime Academy in Castine this fall to study marine engineering.

“All are welcome,” his family wrote in the obituary.

Michaud’s family is planning other memorial events for the lost fisherman, the Portland Press Herald reported. They hope to hold a fireworks display, which they told the Press Herald Michaud would have loved. Later this month, they are planning a memorial on the sea, following a tradition of throwing a wreath into the water while being circled by other boats.

Michaud was last seen on the morning of July 21 heading out for the day to haul and set traps near Petit Manan Point, according to the Maine Marine Patrol. His family reported him missing at 5 p.m. that same day when he failed to return home.

His boat, Top Gun, was found with the engine running but unoccupied that evening near Jonesport, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. There was evidence that he may have been dragged overboard by his fishing gear, friends and family said.

The Coast Guard ended its search on July 23, but fishermen, private pilots, Marine Patrol, the Maine Air National Guard and other entities have continued to look for Michaud. Marine Patrol sent out a dive team on Monday searching with SONAR.

Jeff Nichols, spokesperson for Marine Patrol, said Tuesday that the state agency will continue to search for Michaud’s body over the next couple of weeks as long as time and resources are available.

“The likelihood of survival after this length of time is extremely low so Marine Patrol is focused more on recovery than rescue at this point, “ Nichols said.

BDN writer Bill Trotter contributed to this story.