LIBERTY, Maine — Maine State Police are looking for a felon who is a suspect in a recent string of burglaries and thefts in the Liberty area.

William Gagnon

Police say 40-year-old William Gagnon was last known to live in Liberty, but he may have recently moved out of the area.

Gagnon was on probation and now has an active warrant for his arrest.

Police say he was last seen with a woman and may be operating a 2000 maroon Dodge Ram or a U-Haul pickup truck.

Gagnon, who has a history of violence, may be armed with a gun, according to police.

Anyone who spots Gagnon is warned not to approach him, and to call 911 immediately.