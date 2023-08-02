Maine high school basketball phenom Cooper Flagg allegedly put Phoenix Suns All-Star Bradley Beal to the test last month, during a hard-fought game of 1-on-1.

Taking place at Jayson Tatum’s Elite Camp two weeks ago, former Boston Celtic Brian Scalabrine said that Flagg was playing well and talking trash, and Beal took exception.

“I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out,” Scalabrine said on NBA Radio’s Starting Lineup show, Heavy reported. “Beal was taking it lightly, then Cooper started giving it to him.”

Cooper Flagg was allegedly cooking Bradley Beal in a 1v1, per @Scalabrine



“I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum’s camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out…This dude is a major trash-talker. … So I… pic.twitter.com/OSp3QorUTS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 2, 2023

The game capped off an electric July for Flagg, who led his Maine United AAU team to second place at the Nike Peach Jam in South Carolina, and was named MVP at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Florida.

Flagg was named the Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a freshman in 2022, leading Nokomis to the Class A state championship.

Flagg is a rising junior at basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida. The 6-foot-8 16-year-old from Newport is considered the nation’s No. 2 prospect in the class of 2025.