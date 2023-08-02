The Trenton Senior American Legion baseball team’s debut in the Northeast Regional Tournament was a successful one.

Craig Burnett and Peter Keblinsky teamed up on a six-hitter and Colin Sullivan drilled what proved to be a game-winning two-run single in the third inning as the first-time Maine state champions beat New Hampshire titlist Nashua 3-1. The game was held at Fitton Field on the Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Burnett allowed four hits and one run over 4 ⅓ innings with a strikeout and four walks before Keblinsky came on and tossed 2 ⅔ scoreless innings. He struck out two and allowed two hits and two walks.

Trenton will now take on the winner of the game between Connecticut champ West Hartford and Massachusetts titlist Franklin on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.

Nashua will play the loser of the West Hartford-Franklin game at 9:30 a.m. in an elimination game.

Trenton improved to 18-4 after winning its 11th consecutive game. Its state title was its first in the team’s history dating back to 1979.

Nashua took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a run-scoring single by Ryan Haskell. Trenton answered with a pair in the third inning to take a lead it would never relinquish.

Miles Palmer singled before Keblinsky doubled down the right field line.

Sullivan delivered both of them with a line drive single to center.

The Acadians added an insurance run in the fifth when Keblinsky singled, stole second and scored on Burnett’s ground ball single.

Keblinsky was Trenton’s only repeat hitter with his double and single. Brett Bragdon had a double and Burnett, David Baugh, Wyatt Bragdon and Palmer each had a single.

Devin Sawyer had two singles for Nashua.

The losing pitcher was Elias Bourque, who was the Most Valuable Player of the New Hampshire state tournament after throwing 13 ⅔ scoreless innings in a pair of shutout victories.

Nashua brought a team earned-run average of 1.20 into the tournament.

Trenton coach Brad Smith said Burnett didn’t have his best stuff or his best control, “but he battled through it and got outs when he needed to. And our defense was stellar.”