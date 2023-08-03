PORTLAND – Bank of America today announced two Maine high school seniors were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders). The Student Leaders program is an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience serving their communities.

The students will develop leadership and practical workforce skills while working with local nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine and United Way of Southern Maine, all while earning $17 per hour.

Recently, Portland ranked seventh out of over 180 U.S. markets for the best place for a summer job, according to a WalletHub report. With changing economic environments and a shifting job market, young people need access to workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities.

“The teens selected for this paid summer intern program are truly extraordinary and will be add great value to the nonprofits they are joining,” said Brian King, president, Bank of America Maine. “By providing a pathway for young adults to gain foundational work experience, we are investing in Maine’s long-term economic growth.”

The class of 2023 Maine Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Adelina Salianga will intern at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine. Adelina is from Casco Bay High School and is currently the treasurer of the Black Student Union and a leader of the Youth Engagement Partners, a program that brings three Portland Schools together to advocate for change within the school systems. She is also a co-founder of the Girls4Girls club, which brings together young women to discuss issues and challenges they are faced with in the world today. Adelina aspires to become an immigration lawyer and is passionate about educational equity.

Aidan Francis will intern at United Way of Southern Maine. Aidan is from Deering High School and is president of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance, a club that focuses on advocacy for, support for and education about LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, he is treasurer of his school’s Model United Nations club and a member of the Drama club. After participating in the Maine Youth—Led Justice program, Aidan has become interested in restorative justice programs.

As part of the program, the Student Leaders also traveled to Washington D.C. for a week-long, all expenses paid, national leadership summit focused on the power of cross-sector collaboration and community advocacy. At the first in-person Summit since 2019, Student Leaders from across the nation discussed the importance of civic engagement and met with members of Congress. Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually.