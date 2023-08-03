BELFAST — Belfast Summer Nights features two great local rocking bands on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Phil Hummer and the White Falcons open the show with some rockabilly inspired excitement. One friend said they’re like Johnny Cash meets the White Stripes. I like it!

Next up is the Right Track, the super popular high powered 10-piece R & B dance band, Horns, guitars, keys, drums and vibrant vocals. From Aretha to Bruno Mars, Earth Wind and Fire to Prince, these guys are primed to get you going.

Like all Belfast Summer Nights the show is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial Street in Belfast. Concerts are free thanks to generous community and business support. Belfast Summer Nights would like to thank this week’s Concert Sponsors, Viking Lumber and Frosty Bottom Brewery! We will pass the hat for free-will donations.

Bring a picnic and your dancing shoes! All are welcome. Dogs allowed in the upper listening area only (Front Street/Belfast Common Park). For more and weather updates visit Belfast Summer Nights on Facebook or Instagram or call 207-322-7123.