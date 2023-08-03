Experts from the University of Maine and University of Southern Maine have formed a one-stop shop for independent research, analysis, guidance and technical assistance for policy issues related to aging and older adults.

The Consortium for Aging Policy and Research is available for exploring a wide variety of issues relevant to aging Mainers, including health care, transportation, housing and social services. CAPRA co-directors and staff will explore policy solutions at the state and national levels. By bringing cross-campus expertise on aging-related issues, the group aims to engage government officials, business owners and other public and private sector leaders on policy decisions impacting older people, and ensure that everyone is better supported as they age.

“Despite that we are all aging, issues relevant to current and future older Mainers often go unnoticed in policy discussions. As an older state, Maine is well-poised to be a leader in modeling an ‘aging-in-all-policies’ approach,” says Mary Lou Ciolfi, co-director of the consortium and senior program manager with the UMaine Center on Aging. “With access to deep aging and policy expertise, this new cross-campus partnership is ready to support that effort.”

Patricia Oh, senior program manager from the Center on Aging, and Kimberly Snow, senior research associate of the Cutler Institute, also serve as co-leaders of the consortium. Other participating researchers include Len Kaye, director of the Center on Aging; Jonathan Rubin, director of the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center; Kris Sahonchik, director of the Cutler Institute; and UMaine’s Institute of Medicine.

Visit the consortium’s website for more information. Anyone interested in working with the consortium can contact Ciolfi, Oh, or Snow at marylou.ciolfi@maine.edu, patricia.oh@maine.edu, and kimberly.i.snow@maine.edu respectively.