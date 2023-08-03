Wardens found a man from Virginia early Thursday morning after he got lost in the woods the night before while looking for moose tracks behind the vacation house he was renting in New Sweden, according to a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson.

The family of Donald Cook, 64, of Harrisburg, Virginia, reported him missing around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The family told the Maine Warden Service that Cook was nowhere to be found when they returned to their rental at approximately 3:30 p.m. They searched for several hours before calling for help, according to Maine DIF&W spokesperson Mark Latti.

Several wardens converged at 11 p.m to look for Cook, including a trained warden service dog, Gordon, handled by Game Warden Preston Pomerleau. Gordon located Cook just after 1 a.m. Thursday about a half mile from the rented house, Latti said.

Cook, who was cold and dehydrated, told wardens he had gone behind the house to look for moose tracks and became lost when he left the trail, he said.

Caribou emergency medical personnel examined Cook but did not transport him to the hospital.