The University of Maine System says that it has reached an agreement to potentially recognize a graduate student workers’ union.

In an email, a system spokesperson said that if a card count from a neutral third party demonstrates majority support for the union, the system “will be happy to officially recognize the Graduate Student Union and begin the process of negotiating a collective bargaining agreement.”

Graduate students launched the union drive in March. By May, organizers said they already had the support of a majority of workers.

They say a union would help to address issues around pay and health benefits, and give workers more of a voice.

In a message on social media, the union said that the agreement is a “huge step forward for our union and means we will be able to verify our majority support for union authorization through card check with the Maine Labor Board.”

The new union would represent all research assistants, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants across the system — a total of about 1,000 workers.

