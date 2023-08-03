The early morning fire that leveled the Wentworth Event Center in Belfast on Saturday was unintentionally caused by an electrical issue, according to state officials.

The six-day investigation by the state fire marshal’s office concluded the fire was accidental, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, which oversees the fire marshal’s office.

The center, located on Route 1 at 139 Searsport Ave., was a common venue for weddings and other events. The offices of Waldo County Action Partners public transportation services, as well as the kitchen and supplies for the Moody Dog hot dog truck’s catering services, were also based out of the center.

Firefighters responded to reports of the blaze in Belfast early Saturday morning but said by the time they arrived the blaze had spread too far to contain the damage to the building. The structure was deemed a total loss by responding fire departments.