This story will be updated.

The Wentworth Event Center on Route 1 in Belfast burned to the ground in an early morning fire Saturday.

Reports of the fire first started around 1 a.m., and fire crews from Belfast, Searsport, Belmont and Morrill responded to the blaze, according to the Morrill Volunteer Fire Department. Onlookers reported that flames shot through the building’s roof, and that the building had completely burned flat hours later.

Morrill volunteer firefighters reported that the fire had “too much of a head start” for emergency personnel to be able to contain the damage to the building.

Courtesy of Murray Carpenter

A call to the Belfast public safety communications department was not immediately returned.