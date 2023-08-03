A 65-year-old man and his 15-year-old grandson are dead after being hit by a car while standing in a yard in Sanford on Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened when an SUV veered off Old Falls Road around 4 p.m.

The SUV went into a yard and hit 65-year-old Michael Gilbar of Jericho, Vermont, and his 15-year-old grandson.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilbar was taken to Sanford Regional Airport by ambulance but died before LifeFlight transport.

The driver was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

