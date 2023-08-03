Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Multimillion-dollar upgrades solve Presque Isle’s toxic sludge problem
Presque Isle was the only place left in Maine that still dumped all of its wastewater solids, containing PFAS-filled toxic sludge, in fields.
Botched lockdown alarm prompts Bangor High School to make improvements
A school-wide lockdown was triggered at Bangor High School when a teacher pushed the alarm button to call for help one too many times.
Maine’s latest newsroom will add to growing ideological media landscape
States Newsroom is looking to become the latest addition to Maine’s news arena, which has a handful of online and legacy news outlets.
Months after clearing a camp, Portland stills has hundreds of homeless tents
The Maine Department of Transportation plans on temporarily dividing the lot in half: one for cars and one for campers.
Toxic ‘foaming’ watermelons are showing up in Maine
At best, the foam bubbling out of the melon created a sticky mess. At worst, it was a frothy indication of a serious food safety issue.
Cooper Flagg allegedly ‘cussed out’ by NBA All-Star during heated 1-on-1 game
Cooper Flagg was playing well and talking trash and the Phoenix Suns’ Bradley Beal “got mad,” according to former Celtic Brian Scalabrine.
There will be no Bangor-Brewer football rivalry game this year
The rivals will have to wait until at least next year to play again because of scheduling issues related to Brewer’s reclassification this offseason.
It’s about to start raining rabies vaccines over the Maine woods
More than 400,000 oral rabies vaccines will be dropped from the air or placed on the ground from Franklin to Aroostook counties.
Family of lost lobsterman planning memorial events
Tylar Michaud was last seen on the morning of July 21 heading out for the day to haul and set traps near Petit Manan Point.
Deer Isle causeway will take years to rebuild, despite climate change concerns
The mile-long causeway that connects Deer Isle to Little Deer Isle has flooded at times and been strewn with debris, which is causing erosion.
Maine Lobster Festival partners with state’s lobstermen to support the industry
Bath Iron Works awarded contract to build 3 more destroyers
Saco woman fatally struck by dump truck
15-year-old dies in Sanford crash
Trenton Senior American Legion team wins regional tournament debut
Maine bus line accused of allowing border patrol agents on board without cause
Lighthouse featured in ‘Forrest Gump’ goes dark after lightning strike
Portland’s mayoral field now spans its left-tilted political spectrum
Watch a beaver versus a man in the Maine woods
Electric vehicle chargers are coming to 13 new locations in Maine