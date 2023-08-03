Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Presque Isle was the only place left in Maine that still dumped all of its wastewater solids, containing PFAS-filled toxic sludge, in fields.

A school-wide lockdown was triggered at Bangor High School when a teacher pushed the alarm button to call for help one too many times.

States Newsroom is looking to become the latest addition to Maine’s news arena, which has a handful of online and legacy news outlets.

The Maine Department of Transportation plans on temporarily dividing the lot in half: one for cars and one for campers.

At best, the foam bubbling out of the melon created a sticky mess. At worst, it was a frothy indication of a serious food safety issue.

Cooper Flagg was playing well and talking trash and the Phoenix Suns’ Bradley Beal “got mad,” according to former Celtic Brian Scalabrine.

The rivals will have to wait until at least next year to play again because of scheduling issues related to Brewer’s reclassification this offseason.

More than 400,000 oral rabies vaccines will be dropped from the air or placed on the ground from Franklin to Aroostook counties.

Tylar Michaud was last seen on the morning of July 21 heading out for the day to haul and set traps near Petit Manan Point.

The mile-long causeway that connects Deer Isle to Little Deer Isle has flooded at times and been strewn with debris, which is causing erosion.

In other Maine news …

Maine Lobster Festival partners with state’s lobstermen to support the industry

Bath Iron Works awarded contract to build 3 more destroyers

Saco woman fatally struck by dump truck

15-year-old dies in Sanford crash

Trenton Senior American Legion team wins regional tournament debut

Maine bus line accused of allowing border patrol agents on board without cause

Lighthouse featured in ‘Forrest Gump’ goes dark after lightning strike

Portland’s mayoral field now spans its left-tilted political spectrum

Watch a beaver versus a man in the Maine woods

Electric vehicle chargers are coming to 13 new locations in Maine