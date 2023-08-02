A 15-year-old and a 65-year-old  died after a crash in Sanford on Wednesday evening.

The crash near 19 Old Falls Road was reported around 4:01 p.m., according to Maj. Matthew Gagne of the Sanford Police Department.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they noticed that a brown 2000 Chevrolet Equinox had gone off the road after turning from Kennebunk Road. The Equinox struck Michael Gilbar, of Jericho, Vermont, and his 15-year-old grandson.

The 15-year-old died at the scene of the crash. Gilbar died before LifeFlight was able to transport him to a local hospital.

The driver of the Equinox was transported to Southern Maine Health Care Medical Center in Biddeford.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

