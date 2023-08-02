Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Beavers can attract a lot of attention with their efforts to create suitable watery habitat in which to live and thrive.

Their dams sometimes prove valuable to other wildlife, but they can be aggravating and inconvenient for humans, who must deal with the results of the structures.

This collection of wildlife trail camera videos from Allie Ladd of Byron provides a handful of examples of what goes on when a beaver gets busy in the neighborhood.

In the opening segment, a large beaver slides up and over some logs, undoubtedly on its way to chew down some small trees and work on its construction projects.

We then get a look at a great blue heron, which goes for a stroll in a trickle of shallow water created when Ladd poked a sizable hole in that portion of the beaver dam.

In the following clip, the beaver is again stacking sticks under cover of darkness, working to plug the same opening through which the heron had walked earlier in the day.

Then comes an all-too-familiar scene — from Ladd’s perspective — as he is shown tearing out some of the beaver’s handiwork to alleviate the flooding the dam caused nearby.

Finally, we see a red fox, which shows off its impressive leaping ability by springing over the manmade opening in part of the dam.

The beaver has kept Ladd and his friends busy during the spring and summer months, its dams altering the landscape both to the benefit and detriment of other wildlife.

We appreciate Allie Ladd’s continued willingness to provide Bangor Daily News readers with these entertaining wildlife trail camera videos from western Maine.