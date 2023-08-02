Overstory Restoration is open for business in Eastport, offering wooden window restoration services for older and historic homes.

“Throughout Maine there are countless structures that are 200-plus years old and still have their beautiful original windows,” says owner Micah Winship. “If, after 200 years, that window can keep on going with some repairs, then it’s pretty clear it’s a better window than a vinyl replacement that cannot be repaired and will have to be replaced when it fails and must be sent to the landfill. This approach not only makes sense in terms of environmental impact and the long-term cost/benefit but, also, quite simply – the original windows of a structure are the best windows it’ll ever have and I’m happy to provide options to keep them going.”

Winship learned his craft at Northwood Historic Restoration, a company known for their high-quality window restoration work. After opening his own business located in the heart of Eastport, he offers a variety of options to homeowners and contractors who wish to retain the authentic, genuine appearance of their historic homes.

Overstory Restoration offers a unique program that lets homeowners restore their windows at their own pace to fit their objectives and budget. Their “Bring us your Sash!” program enables a homeowner or contractor to bring the sash and other parts of a window to Overstory where they will get a thorough restoration. Missing or damaged parts can be custom made. Spring bolts and certain types of weatherstripping can be installed on the sash so they’re ready to go once the jamb has been prepared, and the window made ready for re-installation on-site by the homeowner or contractor.

Currently under restoration are 15 Queen Anne style windows from a historic home in Isleboro. The homeowners rented a U-Haul and brought them to Eastport where Overstory is now bringing them back to mint condition. For anyone who wishes to preserve their investment in an older or historic home, Overstory Restoration is the ideal solution for their windows. A recent example and review of our services can be seen here: Google review and photos – Overstory Restoration.



For more information contact Winship at 207-466-4543 or email overstoryrestoration@gmail.com.