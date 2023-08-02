Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am writing in response to a recent letter in the Bangor Daily News, “Good court rulings.” Joe Bertolaccini states in this letter that one of the Supreme Court’s recent rulings that he approves of is the right to sell ruling. This was the case of the Denver-area web designer who refused to provide web design services for same-sex weddings. The Supreme Court ruled six to three in favor of the designer, Lorie Smith, who cited her Christian religious beliefs as the reason.

Sonia Sotomayor, one of the three liberal justices who dissented, wrote: “Today, the Court, for the first in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.” This ruling is a set back for LGBTQ+ rights.

I know one way to push back against this discriminatory ruling and against businesses that refuse to provide services or products to LGBTQ+ (and other groups who are discriminated against) is to boycott these businesses. It’s been said before, but it’s worth repeating: find companies that promote diversity and inclusion and do business with them; and boycott the ones that don’t.

Karen Jo Young

Corea