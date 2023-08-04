Thomaston Main Street is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated Music Behind the Block outdoor concert series. This year’s series promises to be even more exciting with a diverse line-up that’s sure to offer something for everyone. Music Behind the Block is set to transform the heart of Thomaston into a hub of musical enjoyment for residents and visitors alike.

The series kicks off with the phenomenal Down East Dead, Maine’s favorite Grateful Dead tribute band, on Wednesday, Aug. 9. After receiving immense love and praise from last summer’s concert series, Down East Dead is back by popular demand, ready to get the crowd dancing and grooving to the timeless tunes of the Grateful Dead.

Down East Dead was originally formed as a way for some local Midcoast friends to get together during the days of COVID, when live music as the world knew it came crashing to a halt. Bassist James Taylor (of Boston rock improv explorers, Skyfoot) put the call out on social media and guitarist Rodney Sturdee (of Maine’s pioneer Grateful Dead tribute band, Lazy Lightning) quickly answered the request. Before they knew it, the addition of keyboardist Jeff Merrow (also of Lazy Lightning) and drummer Ryan Benoit (of Hambone and Coyote Island) had completed the initial lineup of D.E.D. In 2023, the band welcomed Cam King (of Merther) as the newest second guitarist. Once live music re-emerged, the band hit the scene and quickly garnered recognition from heads all across the state of Maine as one of the newest and most authentic tributes to the music of the Grateful Dead in the area.

On Wednesday, August 16th, The Cedar Shakes take the stage for a performance that will have the crowd tip tappin’ and dosey doe-ing to the sweet sound of jug band, blues, and bluegrass music. Based in Central Maine, the Cedar Shakes is Joey Calzone on resonator guitar, banjo, stomp box, and vocals; Zack on lead guitar, spoons, kazoo, and vocals; Jon on upright bass; Robby on washboard and vocals, and Hilrose on fiddle and vocals.

The grand finale of Music Behind the Block features the sensational R&B Soul/Funk band, The Sugar Snaps, on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The band is led by the powerful vocals of Ms. Emma Theobalds, who locals will recognize from her many appearances on-stage with the Watts Hall Community Players. Emma is accompanied by Julian Stearns on trumpet, Will Field on guitar, Mo Lotman on keys, Adam Nordell on bass, and Willy Chrichton on drums. With their funky renditions of the catchiest soul-snatching tunes from the 60s and 70s, The Sugar Snaps are sure to have the crowd boogeying the night away.

All concerts will take place from 6-7:30 p.m., allowing attendees to revel in the summer evenings filled with enchanting melodies under the open sky. As always, Music Behind the Block is a family-friendly event, inviting all members of the community to come together and enjoy the music in a safe and welcoming environment.

Adding to the festivities, the Hold My Cone ice cream truck will be on-site, dishing up mouthwatering treats from Stone Fox Farm Creamery. In addition, lawn games will be set up for everyone to partake in and add to the fun-filled atmosphere.

The primary goal of Music Behind the Block is to foster community connections and encourage visitors to explore the charming downtown area of Thomaston. As part of this endeavor, we urge concert-goers to support the local restaurants by grabbing takeout and savoring delicious meals while enjoying the concerts.

For further information, event updates, and weather alerts, please visit Thomaston Main Street on Facebook at facebook.com/thomastonmainstreet.

