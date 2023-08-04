Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has been named by U.S. News & World Report as a high performing hospital in five adult procedures or conditions. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ “Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions” ratings.

High performing services include:

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

• Heart Attack

• Heart Failure

• Stroke

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

The annual ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned high performing ratings. Hospitals that are high performing have excelled in providing high quality care for specific procedures or conditions.