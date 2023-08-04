An Albion man was indicted on a manslaughter charge after his involvement in a fatal China crash in April 2022.

Bruce Bourget II, 50, had been driving the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt that was involved in a rollover crash that resulted in the death of the passenger on April 16, 2022.

Bourget appeared to have failed to take the turn and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over several times before coming to a stop. The passenger, 63 year-old Peter S. Fernald Jr. of Winslow, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. He was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died.

Bourget was also ejected from the vehicle, and was transported to MaineGeneral hospital in Augusta with serious injuries.

Police believe that Bourget had consumed alcohol and had been driving impaired.

He was indicted this week by a Kennebec County jury, and faces a Class A felony manslaughter charge, as well as a Class B felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The manslaughter indictment claims that Bourget acted “recklessly, or with criminal negligence,” which resulted in the death of another person, and the Albion man faces a potential 30-year prison sentence.

A date for Bourget’s first court hearing has not been set yet.