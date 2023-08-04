Trenton is one win away from earning a berth in the Senior American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Acadians beat Rhode Island champ Cumberland 7-3 in eight innings on Friday at Fitton Field in Worcester, Massachusetts, to go to 3-0 in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.

It was the Acadians’ 13th straight win.

Trenton used a two-run rally in the seventh to tie it and scored four in the eighth to win it.

Colin Sullivan’s bunt drove in a run to make it 3-2 in the seventh and Sullivan scored the tying run on a bases loaded walk to Joey Clouse.

The Acadians received a two-run single from Sullivan in the eighth and another bases loaded walk to Clouse and an error produced the final two runs. Miles Palmer had a double in the inning.

They had trailed 3-0 but got one back in the sixth.

Peter Keblinsky overcame a shaky start to pick up the win with 7 ⅓ innings of seven-hit, three-run ball. He struck out five and walked four. Hunter Curtis came on to get the final two outs in the eighth.

Hunter Curtis, Palmer and Keblinsky had two hits apiece and Sullivan drove in three runs. Clouse and Wyatt Bragdon each had a hit and an RBI.

Marcus Rodriguez doubled and singled and knocked in two runs for Cumberland and Andy Ray singled twice and had an RBI.

The Acadians had erased a 6-0 deficit to beat Massachusetts champ Franklin 14-8 on Thursday.

Trenton is the only undefeated team left in the tournament and is guaranteed a spot in the championship game on Sunday.

Trenton will take on New York champ Greece at 1 p.m. on Saturday after Nashua, New Hampshire, and Cumberland play an elimination game at 10 a.m.

If Trenton wins on Saturday, the winner of the Nashua-Cumberland game will have to beat the Acadians twice on Sunday with the first game beginning at 1 p.m.

If Trenton loses to Greece, Greece will play the winner of the Nashua-Cumberland game and the winner of that game will face Trenton in a championship game.