Singer Jelly Roll, who won three CMT Music Awards this year, brought his genre-blending style to a show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Saturday night.

It was the latest stop on his summer “Backroad Baptism” tour with openers Struggle Jennings and Elle King. The name of the tour is a nod to the headliner’s struggles with addiction and past life as a drug dealer in his home city of Nashville.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, gained some local prominence as a rapper more than a decade ago but has shifted to a more country-oriented sound. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021 and won the CMT awards for his hit song “Son of a Sinner.”

Upcoming shows at the Bangor waterfront venue include Joe Russo’s Almost Dead on Sunday, the Chicks on Aug. 13 and the Lumineers on Aug. 16. Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. will be there on Aug. 25.