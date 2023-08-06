Do you love singing? How about singing amazing and rewarding a cappella choral music with a stellar group of people? If this sounds like you (or someone you know) … Divisi is holding auditions for all voice parts through the beginning of September!

Divisi, based in Bangor, draws an eclectic collection of singers from towns throughout central Maine. The group rehearses at Bangor Arts Exchange on Monday evenings and boasts diverse musical backgrounds and experience levels and prepares and presents challenging and rewarding contemporary choral repertoire from living composers.

Divisi offers two large concerts per year (January and June) as well as several runout concerts to area communities.

If you’re interested in finding out more info or scheduling an audition, please contact Molly J. Webster at divisibangor@gmail.com or find us on FB: DivisiChoir.