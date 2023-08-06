Vicki Doudera of Camden represents District 41 in the Maine House of Representatives. She is a member of the Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

The email came to all Maine legislators about a week ago. An Aroostook County resident wrote us, concerned that a farm was illegally spraying a chemical on crops destined for dinner tables. Normally I would let the legislator who represented his area of the state respond, but when I saw the name of the pesticide in question — chlorpyrifos — I sprang into action.

I first learned about this chemical in my second term as a state representative when a constituent asked me to sponsor a bill to ban it. Chlorpyrifos is a neurotoxic pesticide called by some “the worst of the worst,” and with good reason. Exposure to chlorpyrifos has been linked to many harmful effects, including attention difficulties, autism, intelligence declines, problems with working memory, and increased odds of tumor growth.

This acutely toxic pesticide was used nationally for decades and applied to some Maine crops and Christmas trees. The Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry heard my bill, and, after testimony concerning the adverse effects on farm workers, farm families, and consumers of chlorpyrifos-treated products, the vote to pass the measure was unanimous. In June of 2021, LD 316, An Act to Prohibit the Use of Chlorpyrifos, was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills.

The Aroostook County resident’s concerns about potential chlorpyrifos use were troubling. Immediately I contacted the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, specifically John Pietroski and his team at the Board of Pesticide Control (BPC). What followed was an example of responsive and responsible governance — the kind that really restores faith in our government.

Pietroski responded quickly to my email, promptly sending a BPC environmental specialist to visit the farm, gather samples, and conduct a thorough inspection. Sure enough, chlorpyrifos was indeed found on broccoli that was already loaded on refrigerated trucks and ready for shipment into commerce. The crop was deemed unsound, potentially deleterious to health, and unsafe for human consumption.

Thanks to this diligent and swift investigation, the farm in question took responsible action by voluntarily withdrawing the product from sale and destroying the contaminated crop. Ongoing investigations are underway to ensure violations such as these are handled comprehensively.

It is encouraging to learn that other broccoli farms in the region have not used chlorpyrifos in many years, and enforcement records dating back to 2018 show no documented chlorpyrifos-related actions. Such responsible practices by the majority demonstrate the importance of adhering to regulations that safeguard our food and environment.

To me, this incident is not about one farm or chemical but about our trust in our government to protect and uphold our values. Chlorpyrifos was once legally used in Maine until its harmful effects on human health came to light. Thankfully, our government responded swiftly, taking significant steps through the passage of LD 316 to restrict the use of this hazardous chemical.

By issuing only one permit for non-food crop use in 2022, the Board of Pesticide Control demonstrated its commitment to protecting our food supply and public health. The responsiveness of the board to my email regarding the Aroostook County citizen’s concerns further confirmed this commitment.

The collaborative efforts of concerned citizens, dedicated public officials, and government agencies have showcased a shining example of democracy at work. When citizens speak up, and the government listens and acts promptly, we witness the true power of our democratic system. As the Aroostook County resident said when I told him of the outcome, “Thank you for taking this matter seriously. It makes me feel better as a citizen knowing our food we buy in the grocery store is free of banned pesticides.”

We must foster an environment where citizens feel empowered to raise their concerns and trust that their elected representatives and government officials will heed their calls. Transparent and accessible communication is vital. I’m thankful to everyone involved in the chlorpyrifos incident, specifically John Pietroski, the Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry’s Board of Pesticides Control team, and its Division of Quality Assurance and Regulation. Their swift and effective response shows that when government works the way it should, it can truly protect the wellbeing of its citizens and restore faith in the democratic process.

Together, let’s build on this foundation of trust and collaboration to create a safer and more prosperous future for all — one that includes plenty of healthy broccoli.