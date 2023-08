A humpback whale breaching the surface was caught on camera. Darryl Hendricks said he took the photos just past Fort Popham at the mouth of the Kennebec River in Phippsburg near Popham Beach.

Hendricks spotted a lot of small fish jumping from the water and thought maybe there were some seals and that’s right when the whale made its appearance.

He said he saw the whale breach a few times.

A whale was caught on camera breaching. Credit: Courtesy of Darryl Hendricks