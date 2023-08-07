It’s a busy time of year in the Pine Tree State.

The Maine Turnpike Authority says August weekends are busier than some holiday weekends.

During Fourth of July weekend, the York Toll Plaza can see more than a million transactions.

However, this coming weekend could be busier as even more people may hit the roads.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine is $3.75, which is up more than 10 cents from a month ago. Nationally, gas prices rose from $3.53 to $3.83 in the last month.

According to AAA Northern New England, the supply isn’t meeting the demand for gas.

So, whether it’s people heading to Old Orchard Beach or going out to eat in downtown Portland or anywhere across the state, things will be busier and more expensive.

“The roads are super busy this time of year. The weather is beautiful so we’re seeing lots of people come to the state even with high gas prices,” said Dan Goodman, who works in public affairs for AAA Northern New England.

Officials say the I-295 exit is the next busiest on the Maine Turnpike and the Franklin St. Exit 7 sees more than 27,000 cars on average.