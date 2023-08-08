A couple accused of abusing a child and manufacturing child pornography were arrested in Maine as they were traveling through the state in a tractor-trailer.

Casey Mumford, 40, and Elizabeth Mumford, 38, were wanted on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, child abuse, producing child porn and neglect.

The couple was employed by Semi Transport INC truck, a Chicago company, according to a press statement from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. State troopers arrested the couple Monday afternoon on Killick Pond Road in Hollis without incident and charged them with being fugitives from justice. They are being held at the York County Jail awaiting extradition.

Moss said the truck company did not know the couple were wanted fugitives and cooperated with the investigation.