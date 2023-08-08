Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I believe the United States is a country beset by a charismatic, narcissistic person who appears to be so desperate for unlimited attention and control that he will say or do anything to dominate the country, his family and his followers. He has been enabled for years, and I am sick of seeing him on front page news.

It makes me crazy that people who believed in him are going to jail for behavior he incited. Yet, he remains free to continue to lie, get attention and seek even more power. Look at all the energy that has been expended trying to manage him instead of dealing with realities like climate change. Will the Department of Justice and the courts finally rescue us from this toxic man? I sure hope so.

In the meantime, the media, and politicians, right and left, need to stop making him the center of attention in order to bolster their reputations and incomes. Can’t they see that any such attention encourages him to act out more? He seems to have no ethics, no boundaries, and to care about nobody but himself. It is an ugly time.

Jim Owen

Belfast