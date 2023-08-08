Several rounds of heavy rain on Tuesday may cause flooding in parts of Maine. The wet weather will continue through the day, ending tonight.

Rainfall totals of several inches are likely, with the heaviest rain expected to fall over central Maine. Totals of six inches or more are not out of the question.

A flood watch is in place for much of the state until Tuesday night. Credit: CBS 13. Credit: CBS 13

Rain will begin to taper off this evening, with much nicer weather on the way heading into Wednesday and a quieter forecast heading through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Winds will be breezy on Wednesday with sunshine returning and highs near 80.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day this week, sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Friday will be a sunny day as well with highs will be in the upper 70s or low 80s.

Saturday is expected to be dry and warm with some shower and storm chances returning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. However, it isn’t looking like a washout for Sunday; there will still be plenty of dry hours.