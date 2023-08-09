A food truck lost its license to operate in Brunswick on Monday after failing to comply with terms of the agreement.

The Brunswick Town Council revoked the prepared food license held by Plot Twist Pretzels Monday night after the owner failed to operate at the location for the required minimum of 20 days out of each 30-day period between May and October.

When signing the agreement to sell out of her food truck on the Lower Mall in Brunswick, Plot Twist Pretzels owner Nicole Juntura agreed to operate on the mall for that minimum in May through October, said Town Clerk Fran Smith.

Brunswick has the 20-day rule is because the food truck spots at the town mall are competitive, Smith said.

Plot Twist Pretzels sells craft pretzels and other snacks, according to its Facebook page. In addition to the Brunswick location, the food truck has also operated in other locations this summer including Thompson Point in Portland.

Juntura apologized to the council, saying she forgot about the 20 day rule attached to the food truck license .

She said her truck was at the mall three to five days each week until recently when staffing changes altered her schedule. Plot Twist Pretzels didn’t post schedules for the truck during the month of July on its Facebook page. However, in June, schedules showed the truck operating in Brunswick about three to four times each week.

“I am really surprised that we didn’t have any communication other than ‘Okay, now we’re at a hearing for this,’” Juntura said to the council. “I guess I was just expecting maybe there would be more of a partnership with the town. Just maybe asking, ‘Hey, we noticed you haven’t been there in a week. Is everything okay?’ … And this just feels very punitive.”

The council voted to revoke 8 to 1 to revoke the license. Councilor at Large Dan Ankeles voted against the action.

A replacement for Plot Twist Pretzels was immediately awarded a license Monday. Tide to Table, a seafood-based food truck, will now occupy the spot.

Plot Twist Pretzels did not immediately respond to a request for comment.