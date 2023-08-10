Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The victims of the alleged crime deserve to see the trial. The defendants have a right to “see” their accusers. Pure and simple. Former President Donald Trump is being charged with crimes against all Americans. This is not a trial without victims, and as the crimes were carried out against us, we have the right to see the trial. I think the division in our country is fueled by misinformation at the highest levels by pro-Trump outlets, not limited to, but exemplified by what I believe is Fox News’ neverending spin on facts that are in evidence.

While his supporters still believe in “the big lie,” it will be vital to document the facts of the trial, the witnesses, the evidence presented by the prosecution and the daily grinding towards justice by a jury, for all to see. Many will likely still support him regardless of the evidence presented, however it is vital to have a clearly documented full video/audio record of the presentation and defense.

Televising what will be more than “the trial of the century” is vital. This will be the most important trial in the history of our country, and although federal courts do not generally do this, it is possible.

Please support efforts to have this happen.

Bob Finlay

Medway