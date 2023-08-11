A 30-year-old Texas man was arrested in Brunswick on Monday for allegedly smuggling and conspiring to smuggle immigrants.

Eliot Cordero Phylow was arraigned in Maine after his Brunswick arrest, and will be extradited back to Texas, according to U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Ryan Guay. He faces federal charges accusing him of “conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and transportation of illegal aliens.”

The Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested Phylow without incident on Monday after learning from the Western District of Texas’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force that the 30-year-old had fled to Maine from Texas.

Further details on Phylow’s extradition were not immediately available on Friday afternoon.