Although daytime temperatures are expected to reach the 80s through most of the weekend, overnight clouds may prevent viewing of the Perseid shower at its peak on Saturday night.

During the day, skies on Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with only a partial chance for scattered storms across the state, according to meteorologist Christian Bridges.

Minimal precipitation is expected throughout the day on Saturday, but storms moving in through the evening could bring clouds and some rainfall. Unfortunately for astronomers, the cloud cover is expected before the peak of the shower between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into Sunday, with some gusty winds expected. Highs are expected to remain in the 80s.

Heading into next week, nice weather returns Monday with dry air, sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

The next chance for rain is expected to arrive next Tuesday, with temps dropping into the lower to mid 70s. Drier weather with warm temps returns on Wednesday.